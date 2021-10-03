Last Updated:

Light To Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan

Light to heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan in the past 24 hours, according to the Met department.

Press Trust Of India

The highest 9 cm of rainfall was recorded in Jhunjhunu's Udaipurwati followed by Relmagra in Rajsamand where 6 cm of rainfall was recorded.

Malarna Dungar (Sawaimadhopur) and Sahada (Bhilwara) reported 4 cm of rainfall, with some places receiving below 4 cm of rainfall during the period.

Many roads in Jaipur were flooded with rainwater and passengers of a city bus were rescued in the Dher ke Balaji area after the vehicle got stuck in rainwater. 

