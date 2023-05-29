Light To Moderate Spells Of Rain Over Rajasthan, Punjab, MP, J&K In Next 3-4 Hours: IMD

Rain and gusty winds lashed Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) in the wee hours of Monday morning bringing relief from the heat. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rain along with dust storms is expected to hit the parts of Delhi-NCR during the day also. The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 60 km per hour.

"Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram) Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh (Haryana) during next 2 hours," tweeted India Meteorological Department in its latest bulletin.

As per IMD, the latest satellite and radar images have showcased the possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds activity over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next three to four hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for today are expected to settle down at around 33 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD officials said.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi, visuals from Vijay Chowk. pic.twitter.com/Hh7q3LikQ6 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Connaught Place. pic.twitter.com/W71CiwjIch — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday stated that light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in Delhi in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday caused disappointment to the cricket fans as it Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2023 finals between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium was delayed. The rain picked up just moments before the scheduled toss time along with thunderstorms and strong winds.

On Saturday, IMD issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and stating the possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next three-four days.