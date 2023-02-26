Liquorgate Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About Delhi Liquor Scam

The infamous new liquor policy of Delhi, which was floated in 2020 and implemented in November 2021, brought several changes to the selling mechanism of alcohol in Delhi. It marked the exit of the government from the liquor-selling process and invited private retailers to indulge in the process.

Under the new liquor policy, the national capital was divided into 32 zones and each zone had 27 liquor vendors, indicating that each municipal ward had 2-3 vendors. It also allowed the home delivery of alcohol, opening of liquor shops till 3 am, and allowed sellers to offer immense discounts on MRP, scrapping the system of selling at govt mandated MRP.

The probe agencies noted down several discrepancies in the new liquor policy and found irregularities in its implementation. Since then, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is under the radar of the intelligence units as 'Excise' is among the 19 portfolios handled by him in the Delhi government. Here's a detailed timeline of how events unfolded in the Delhi excise policy case, or liquorgate.

Timeline of the event in Delhi Excise Policy case:

April 20, 2022: Naresh Kumar was appointed as Delhi Chief Secretary. He went on to examine the files of the new liquor policy and found irregularities. It was found that undue benefits were extended to private parties, causing loss to the govt exchequer. He prepared a report and sent it to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

July 22, 2022: Taking cognisance of Kumar's report, Delhi Lieutenant Governor ordered a CBI probe into the matter. Soon after, the new liquor policy was scrapped by the Delhi government. Aam Aadmi Party also targeted the Delhi LG and BJP for defaming Sisodia by framing a false allegation.

August 17, 2022: The probe agency registered a case against Sisodia on charges of cheating, and bribing in the new excise policy (2021-22).

August 19, 2022: An FIR was filed naming 15 persons including Sisodia. The probe agency carried out searches at 25 places in Delhi, Punjab and other parts. Sisodia's official residence was also raided for over 14 hours.

20th August 2022: Enforcement Directorate intervened to seek case details from CBI. Later, ED also filed a money laundering case revolving around excise policy. Manish Sisodia was also summoned by the CBI so that his bank lockers can be opened in his presence. During the week, several locations in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities were raided. AAP leader Manoj Nagpal also resigned from AAP, accusing its party of corruption.

September 16, 2022: Acting on the Delhi court's permission, cabinet minister Satyendra Jain was questioned by the ED officials. He was in Tihar jail in another case. Later, ED also summoned AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak. He was present at Vijay Nair's house when ED raided his residence in Mumbai.

September 27, 2022: CBI made its first arrest in the case. AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair was nabbed. Later, ED also arrested Delhi-based alcohol businessman Sameer Mahendru.

August 20, 2022: AAP leader Manoj Nagpal resigns from the party, and accuses it of corruption. "AAP today has become a corrupt party. AAP's excise policy boosted the youngsters to consume more alcohol and furthered their addiction", he said.

October 7, 2022: ED carried out massive search operations and searched 35 locations in NCR, Punjab, and Telangana. Till now, as many as 138 locations have been searched. ED seized Rs 1 crore from a beneficiary of the excise policy. During the time, Abhishek Boinpally was also arrested by the CBI.

November 10, 2022: ED arrested two businessmen belonging to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case. ED and CBI continued their search operations and data monitoring to catch big fish in the case.

November 25, 2022: CBI filed its first chargesheet against seven people. However, Sisodia was not named in the charge sheet. The CBI kept open the probe against Sisodia and other FIR named accused.

February 8, 2022: The probe agency arrested Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

February 18, 2023: CBI called Manish Sisodia for questioning in the case. However, he appealed to defer the quizzing round to month-end as he's occupied with Budget preparations. Later, he was summoned on February 26 by the CBI.

February 26, 2022: CBI summoned Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case. Sisodia arrived at the CBI heeadquarters along with AAP workers, staging a show of strength. The questioning is underway.

More updates to follow..