Chhattisgarh Encounter LIVE Updates: HM Amit Shah & CM Bhupesh Baghel Visit Injured Jawans

The Telangana police has sounded an alert and intensified combing operations and beefed up security in the bordering areas of the state in the wake of killing of 22 security personnel by Naxals in an ambush in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The police have mounted vigil particularly in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts, a senior police official said on Monday. The police parties were also carrying out checking, cordon and search operations as part of the measures taken to prevent maoists from entering Telangana, the official added.
Following his review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces, Home Minister Amit Shah said that morale of security forces is intact. In addition, he also assured that the fight against Maoists will be intensified. Shah further stated that installations of camps of security forces in the interior areas has annoyed Maoists, which eventually resulted in such incident.
Following the wreath laying ceremony, Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a security meeting with top officials. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is also present in the meeting.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel laid wreaths at the coffins of security personnel martyred in Maoist attack in Sukma
Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed at Jagdalpur and was received by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Amit Shah will leave for Basaguda camp of the CRPF in Bijapur in a chopper to have an interaction and lunch with the CRPF and state police personnel there. Later, he will head to the three hospitals where the injured jawans are admitted. The Home Minister will conclude his visit and leave for Delhi by 5.30 pm on Monday.
Shah will also chair a high-level meeting at the Police Coordination Centre on the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will attend the meeting.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will land at Jagdalpur airport (in Bastar district) at around 10.35 am. Following his arrival, he will attend the wreath-laying ceremony to pay respect to the martyred personnel at the Police Lines here, he said. This will be Shah's first visit to the Bastar region after assuming the charge of Union Home Minister. The wreath will be laid on the mortal remains of 14 security personnel, while tributes would be paid to the other deceased jawans at the Bijapur district headquarters, the official said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Chhattisgarh on Monday to chair a high-level meeting in connection with the Naxal attack in the state's Bastar region that claimed the lives of security personnel. As many as 22 jawans were killed and 32 sustained severe injuries while one soldier is still missing after a fierce gunbattle with Maoists along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chattisgarh during the wee hours of April 4. As per sources, security forces while hunting for Maoist commander Hidma were ambushed on Saturday, following which an encounter broke out. The security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. According to the initial reports, the encounter lasted for over 3 hours and severe damage was inflicted on the Maoists as well.
