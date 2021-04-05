Chhattisgarh Encounter LIVE Updates: HM Amit Shah & CM Bhupesh Baghel Visit Injured Jawans

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Chhattisgarh on Monday to chair a high-level meeting in connection with the Naxal attack in the state's Bastar region that claimed the lives of security personnel. As many as 22 jawans were killed and 32 sustained severe injuries while one soldier is still missing after a fierce gunbattle with Maoists along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chattisgarh during the wee hours of April 4. As per sources, security forces while hunting for Maoist commander Hidma were ambushed on Saturday, following which an encounter broke out. The security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists that opened fire upon the jawans. According to the initial reports, the encounter lasted for over 3 hours and severe damage was inflicted on the Maoists as well.

Later, he will meet the injured jawans at hospital.



