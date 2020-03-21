Coronavirus Crisis: Lockdown Declared In Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Until Mar 25

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, it was decided in a high-level meeting on Saturday that there will be a total lockdown in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara until March 25 in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. Only shops selling necessities things like vegetables and medical items will be allowed to remain open. Moreover, non-essential government services have been asked to function at 50% strength until March 29. 7 more confirmed cases were reported from the state on Saturday taking the total COVID-19 tally of Gujarat to 14.

Gujarat government takes steps

The Gujarat government has taken several precautions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, all schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, and theatres have been closed till March 31. Furthermore, the religious organizations in the state have been advised to defer mass gatherings and other events. Those who spit in the open are being fined Rs.500. In another development, the government has decided to suspend all public transport services on March 22 to mark the ‘Janta Curfew’. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the new Ahmedabad Civil Hospital having 1200-bed capacity will be exclusively dedicated to treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.

The coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 283 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with one death reported in Mumbai, Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab each. On Thursday, the Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

