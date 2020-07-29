MHA Issues Unlock 3 Guidelines, Night Curfew Lifted; Gyms Permitted To Operate From Aug 5

In a massive development on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31. The lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. More activities have been permitted outside containment zones, based on the suggestions of feedback received from state governments and Union Territories.

Most importantly, the restrictions of the movement of people during the night have been removed altogether. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall be allowed to open from August 5 as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health.

The Independence Day functions shall be celebrated with social distancing and other health protocols. However, schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed until August 31. Online learning shall be encouraged. International air travel will be opened up in a calibrated manner. Meanwhile, Metro Rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, assembly halls and similar places will not be operational. The ban on all types of functions and large congregations continues.

Lockdown in containment zones

The containment zones will be demarcated by the district authorities with the objective of breaking the chain of transmission. The respective district collectors and state governments shall notify these zones on the website. Only essential activities are allowed in such areas, with movement of people is allowed only for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. There shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions in the containment zones. Buffer zones outside the containment zones where new cases are likely to occur may be identified by the state governments.

The state governments have been empowered to prohibit certain activities outside the contaiment zones as deemed necessary. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 have been advised to stay at home. The MHA has reiterated that Work from Home should be encouraged as far as possible.