Lockdown The Last Option; MP's New Full-form Is Mask Pehno: CM Shivraj Chouhan's Mandate

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that there is no plan of lockdown in the state. He made the announcement at the end of his 24-hour Swasthya Agraha in Bhopal. The Chief Minister further mentioned that some districts might have lockdown however the decision will be taken after consulting the district officials. As of now, Sunday lockdown has been announced in urban areas of all the districts and a complete lockdown in Chhindwara district for the next seven days starting from Thursday.

CM Chouhan also listed several precautionary measures to fight against the virus.

The clarification came after several false reports of lockdown that the CM might announce after his 24-hour sit-in started revolving. Citing the importance of masks, Chouhan said that the new full form of MP is 'Mask Pehno'.

He further added that not wearing a mask would invite strict actions.

“Not wearing masks is a crime and from now on, violators could face stern action,” said MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Covid-19 Measures

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to bring a protocol for hospitals so that those positive patients who can be home quarantined do not unnecessarily occupy beds. He also emphasised on distributing free masks to public through NGOs and social organizations. As the second wave of Covid-19 is at its peak in the country, Madhya Pradesh CM has announced that the state will soon have 'Kill Corona II'. Alongside Maharashtra, now Madhya Pradesh has also sealed borders with Chhattisgarh.

Further, for better healthcare, CM Chouhan announced that every district will have a Covid-19 care center, beds to get increased from 24,000 to 36,000, free treatment under government schemes, and several other measures have been announced.

Thousands of volunteers have signed up who will be trained under Jan Abhiyan Parishad to aware people about wearing masks, vaccination, and better healthcare. A Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) is also getting prepared for authentic usage of Remdesivir injections.

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 Surge

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 4,043 new COVID-19 cases taking state's total tally to 3,18,014, with, 26,059 active cases.

(Image credit: PTI/PIXABAY)