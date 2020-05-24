Locusts Attack Farmlands In UP's Jhansi After Travelling From Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh

While India battles rising Coronavirus cases, the nation's heartland - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are facing a massive locust attack. Visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district show a swarm of locusts eating away at trees and crops on Sunday. Sources state that the swarm of locust which travelled from Pakistan, have devastated farmlands across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and now reached Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

Jhansi prepares for locust attack

In preparation for locust attack, the Jhansi district administration has directed fire brigade to keep its vehicle ready with chemicals following a sudden movement by a swarm of locusts. Deputy Director Agriculture Kamal Katiyar said, "The swarm of locusts, which is moving is small in size. We have got the news that nearly 2.5 to 3-kilometre long swarm of locusts has entered the country. A team has come from Kota (Rajasthan) to tackle the locusts."

17 districts in Uttar Pradesh to be affected

After a fresh swarm of locusts reached Dausa district of Rajasthan, reports state that 17 districts in Uttar Pradesh are expected to be affected. The districts include Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr, Hathras, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kanpur, Jhansi, Mahoba, Hamirpur and Lalitpur, as per reports. The UP administration has reportedly deployed 204 tractors with chemical sprays.

Locust attack in India

The annual summer attack affects the country's agriculture activity - specifically Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhatisgarh etc. The locust which bred and matured in Iranian provinces and Pakistan’s Balochistan province reached Rajasthan on May 22. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare have deployed drones, satellite-derived tools, special fire-tenders and sprayers at pre-identified border locations.

Due to shift in winds, these locusts have now travelled from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh's Budhni in Sehore district, as per reports. The state agriculture department has called it the 'biggest attack in 27 years'. After entering through Budhni, they travelled to Malwa Nirmar and have now entered Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

Jhansi fire brigade asked to be ready with chemicals after sudden movement of locusts