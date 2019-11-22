Lok Sabha Speaker Asks MPs To Take Pledge Against Single-use Plastic

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday suggested that the members of Parliament should take a pledge to shun single-use plastic in a bid to encourage people for the same. Birla's recommendation was welcomed by MPs in the Lower House.

"This house represents 130 crore people of the country and I think the entire House will agree with the fact that single-use plastic should be stopped. If we (MPs) take a pledge then the message will be delivered to the people of the country. We should take a pledge in the session so that the message is delivered to the world that India's Parliament has taken such a pledge," Birla said.

He also asked Congress party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha, who also gave his nod. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar lauded the idea and said, "This is a good proposal. We support this."

PM Modi urges people to join movement against Single-use Plastic

Addressing the citizen of the country during the 57th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 130 crore Indians have resolved to get rid of single-use plastic on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. PM Modi reminded people of their pledges to make India free from Single-Use Plastic. He also said that people can help in this cause by participating in the Fit India Movement, a part of which is an activity called Plogging. Plogging means cleaning while going for a run. The activity has grabbed eyeballs due to its fun nature of dealing with undisposed waste.

"It is a matter of pride for the world, that all 130 crore Indians have decided to make the country plastic-free on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The world is watching as we take steps towards conservation of the environment. I am assured that on October 2, you will be part of the movement for the prevention of single-use of plastic. A youth, Ripu Daman Bevli has started a unique movement called Plogging," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appreciated the Government of India's decision to ban the usage of single-use plastic in the country, a move aimed at going beyond mere talks on climate change.

(With ANI inputs)