Bojack Horseman: Lessons Bob-Waksberg & Co Want To Express Through Their Show

Television News

Bojack Horseman is an adult American animated television series. Read more about things Bob-Waksberg wants to express through his animated television show.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bojack Horseman

Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s animated Netflix series BoJack Horseman has been gaining a lot of popularity because of its especially dark humour. The show revolves around Bojack Horseman, an active member of the Hollywood industry and his satirical takedown of Hollywood. It also teaches the viewers a number of life lessons to follow. Read more about things Bob-Waksberg & co want to express through their animated television show.

Life lessons by Bojack Horseman

  • Bojack Horseman shows the audience how difficult it is to change an attitude, it was part of the act in the first episode of season 2, Brand New Couch. In it, Bojack gets influenced by the influence of a motivational tape and tries to become a more optimistic person overnight. It seems like an easy thing for Bojack but a very unusual thing for his surrounding characters are used to see the older version of him. It also tells how the people might not adjust according to them even when they are doing good. 
  • In the episode named The Telescope, Bojack tries to make amends with his former director of the show Horsin Around, Herb Kazzaz. The creator wants to say that just because someone asks for forgiveness, one ought to feel obligated to grant it just because of that person’s sincerity. When Herb refuses to forgive Bojack, he indirectly forced the actor to confront who he truly is as a person. 

Published:
