Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Writes To Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Over Kota Infant Deaths

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has sent a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister in the backdrop of rising deaths in Kota. The Speaker tweeted on Thursday morning that he had sent a leader to the Congress leader asking him to strengthen medical facilities.

OM Birla's reminder

According to the hospital superintendent, the children died mainly due to low birth weight. On Tuesday, a BJP parliamentary team comprising of MPs Locket Chatterjee, Kanta Kardam and Jaskaur Meena visited the hospital and expressed concern over its infrastructure. The panel said two to three children were found on single beds and the hospital did not have enough nurses.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had served a show-cause notice to the Congress government in the state.

Reports have stated that at least nine more infants have died in the last two days of December at the JK Lon hospital, taking the death toll to 100 for the month, officials said.

Medical college College Principal Dr Vijay Sardana said order has been issued for installation of central oxygen supply line at the hospital and the work would be completed within the next 15 days.

On Wednesday, BSP Chief Mayawati called out the Rajasthan government over the deaths in Kota. Severely critising the government, she said the death of 100 innocent children in the Kota district of Congress-ruled Rajasthan is very sad and painful. She added that despite this, "CM Ashok Gehlot and his government still remain insensitive and irresponsible towards it, which is extremely condemnable." She continued, "But what is even sadder is that the top leadership of the Congress party and especially the women General Secretary's silence in this matter. It would have been better if like UP, she would have met those poor mothers, who have lost their children only due to the negligence of their party's government."

