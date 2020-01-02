Mayawati Slams Priyanka Vadra's Silence Over Kota Deaths, Alleges Hypocrisy And Negligence

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday has slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his state government over the death of 100 children in Kota. In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that the death of 100 innocent children in the Kota district of Congress-ruled Rajasthan is very sad and painful. She added that despite this, "CM Ashok Gehlot and his government still remain insensitive and irresponsible towards it, which is extremely condemnable."

1. कांग्रेस शासित राजस्थान के कोटा जिले में हाल ही में लगभग 100 मासूम बच्चों की मौत से माओं का गोद उजड़ना अति-दुःखद व दर्दनाक। तो भी वहाँ के सीएम श्री गहलोत स्वयं व उनकी सरकार इसके प्रति अभी भी उदासीन, असंवेदनशील व गैर-जिम्मेदार बने हुए हैं, जो अति-निन्दनीय। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 2, 2020

Mayawati questions Priyanka Vadra's silence

Slamming Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mayawati said, "But what is even sadder is that the top leadership of the Congress party and especially the women General Secretary's silence in this matter. It would have been better if like UP, she would have met those poor mothers, who have lost their children only due to the negligence of their party's government."

2. किन्तु उससे भी ज्यादा अति दुःखद है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के शीर्ष नेतृत्व व खासकर महिला महासचिव की इस मामले में चुप्पी साधे रखना। अच्छा होता कि वह यू.पी. की तरह उन गरीब पीड़ित माओं से भी जाकर मिलती, जिनकी गोद केवल उनकी पार्टी की सरकार की लापरवाही आदि के कारण उजड़ गई हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 2, 2020

The BSP chief added that the people of Uttar Pradesh have to be "alert" if Priyanka Vadra Gandhi does not meet the mothers of the deceased children in Kota because then meeting the families of victims in UP will only be considered as her "political interest" and "blatant drama".

3. यदि कांग्रेस की महिला राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राजस्थान के कोटा में जाकर मृतक बच्चों की ‘‘माओं‘‘ से नहीं मिलती हैं तो यहाँ अभी तक किसी भी मामले में यू.पी. पीड़ितों के परिवार से मिलना केवल इनका यह राजनैतिक स्वार्थ व कोरी नाटकबाजी ही मानी जायेगी, जिससे यू.पी. की जनता को सर्तक रहना है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 2, 2020

'Pigs were found roaming inside the hospital campus'

At least nine more infants have died in the last two days of December at the JK Lone hospital in Kota, taking the death toll to 100 for the month, officials said on Wednesday. The death of 10 children at the government-run hospital during a 48-hour period on December 23-24 had triggered opposition criticism and a visit by a team from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Hospital authorities, however, said the number of deaths reported at the health facility in 2019 has witnessed a decline since 2014 when 1,198 children died. Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had served a show-cause notice to the state government.

"Pigs were found roaming inside the campus of the hospital," its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had said. A Rajasthan government committee ruled that the infants were given the right treatment.

