LPG Cylinder Booking: Know How To Get Your Cooking Gas Cylinder Refilled With Missed Call

Customers of Indian Oil Corporation Limited will be pleased to hear some excellent news. Indane, the oil and petroleum company's LPG distribution vertical, is now allowing customers to book cylinders via a missed call service. This means you're only a missed call away from getting your new Indane LPG connection. All you have to do is ring 8454955555 to have an LPG connection delivered to your door. Customers who have previously ordered refills can do so by calling on their registered phone number and leaving a message.

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, announced this service of ordering LPG refills through missed calls in January 2021.

Your new #Indane LPG connection only a Missed Call away! Dial 8454955555 and get LPG connection at your doorsteps.

Existing Indane customers can book a refill by giving us a missed call from their registered phone number.

LPG Cylinder Booking

If you are an existing customer of Indian Oil Corporation's Indane, you can make an order for LPG cylinder refilling by dialling 8454955555. Make sure, however, that you call the missed call from your registered mobile phone. The same procedure can be used to obtain a new LPG connection. Customers can also receive fresh LPG connections by calling the same number and leaving a missed call.

Benefits of booking LPG cylinder via missed call

The missed call feature allows clients to easily schedule their LPG cylinder refills. Customers do not have to wait for long periods of time to use the missed call feature.

Customers will not be charged a penny for using the missed call system, although they may be charged for IVRS calls while using other services.

In addition, the missed call feature is more convenient for people who aren't familiar with IVRS. For example, elderly customers who have difficulty using the IVRS function can refill their cylinder by dialling a missed call.

The advent of the missed call function will also make life easier for rural clients.

How it works

A firm executive will contact you if you leave a missed call on the specified number. After verifying Aadhaar Card and address, they will offer a new gas connection. If you already have a connection and wish to refill it, then call the number and leave a message. To make the missed call, remember to use your registered phone number. If you don't, the employer won't be able to verify your credentials. What's more fascinating is that at the same address, you can have a second LPG connection. For this, the gas agency would demand your Aadhar card as well as a copy of the connection documentation for verification.

