LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked; Check New Rates For Commercial & Domestic Cooking Gas

In a major shock for the common man, the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has been hiked by a huge margin. Domestic LPG Cylinder 14.2 kg prices have been increased by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from today. With the latest revision, the domestic LPG cylinder price will now cost Rs 1103 in Delhi.

The 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder prices have also been increased by Rs 350.50 With this increase 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2119.50 in Delhi and new rates are effective from today.

Domestic LPG Cylinder 14.2 kg prices increased by Rs 50/. Domestic LPG cylinder price increased to Rs 1103/ in Delhi: sources — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Notably, the rate of domestic LPG cylinders was last increased in 2022. Last year, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was increased four times with a cumulative rise of Rs 153 - Rs 50 in July, and then again hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 3.50 in May. In 2023, the price of commercial cylinders was increased by Rs 25 from January 1, costing Rs 1,768 in Delhi.