Lt Col Neeraj Kumar Singh Awarded Sena Medal; Calls National War Memorial 'epitome Of All'

Amid the ongoing discussion around the merger of the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War Memorial flame, Sena Medal recipient Lieutenant Colonel Neeraj Kumar Singh on Saturday called the merger a ''proud moment for the soldiers in the country.''

Lt Col Neeraj Singh receives Sena Medal

Lieutenant Colonel Neeraj Singh of 7 Vikas (Special Frontier Force) was awarded Sena Medal Gallantry for his valour and bravery during Operation Snow leopard. His courageous services for his role to capture a strategic height across the Chushul valley in Eastern Ladakh on August 30th, 2020 during the conduct of Operation Snow Leopard was recognised. Operation Snow Leopard was launched against the Chinese intrusion in Eastern Ladakh after the skirmish in Galwan Valley.

#WATCH | There are many war memorials in country but National War Memorial is the epitome of all. Very proud moment for soldiers in country. NWM shows that a shaheed soldier will always be remembered: Lt Col Neeraj Kr Singh, 7 Vikas SFF, Sena Medal Gallantry for Op Snow Leopard pic.twitter.com/lxE1H3Ft9Y — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

Speaking on the issue, Lt Col termed the National War Memorial as the ‘epitome’ of all the war memorials in the country. He continued that despite there being several war memorials in the country, the National War Memorial built-in 2019 tops all since it has inscribed the names of all the martyrs who have lost their lives fighting different battles, and recognises the martyrdom of all.

“There are many war memorials in the country, but National War Memorial is the epitome of all. Very proud moment for soldiers in the country. National War Memorial shows that a shaheed soldier will always be remembered,” Lt Col Neeraj Singh stated.

Amid condemnation from the opposition, the Union government had defended the move. While army veterans were divided on the dousing of the eternal flame at India Gate after 50 years, some hailed the move and termed it historic, while others argued that both the flames could have continued as Amar Jawan Jyoti was historical.

Operation Snow Leopard continues

Lt Colonel Neeraj Singh has been awarded for Operation Snow leopard, which commenced in 2020 and continues, as the stalemate on disengagement between India and China continues. Earlier in the day, the Army’s northern commander Lt General Y K Joshi stated that Operation Snow Leopard is still ongoing with troops on alert and ready to meet any eventuality as the focus of disengagements in Ladakh continues to be through talks. India had launched the said Operation in a bid to strategically occupy important heights in the South bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in August 2020 that forced the Chinese to come to the negotiation table after Galwan Valley clashes. Reportedly, Indian troops scaled tough heights of 19,000 feet and at -45 degree temperature then.

Image: ANI