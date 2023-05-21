Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Visits Forward Posts Near LoC Ahead Of G20 Meet In Srinagar

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command visited forward posts near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Uri and Keran sectors. He met the troops deployed at the LOC and reviewed the security measures adopted, as a lead-up to the G20 meeting. Notably, India will be holding the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar between May 22 and 24 and this visit of the Army Commander assumes significance in view of the scheduled meeting in the UT.

The Lt General, during his visit, exhorted troops of the Chinar Corps to maintain the highest state of readiness to meet all contingencies. He took stock of the preparedness of Indian troops along the border areas. Lt General Dwivedi interacted with the security personnel and officials deployed along the LOC. He was briefed on the augmentation of operational capability in the sectors and on the counter-infiltration grid and processes being adopted.

G20 meeting to be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief appreciated the measures adopted to ensure loopless security along the border. He praised the troops for maintaining the highest standards of alertness and even gave them some valuable advice.

India’s G20 Presidency in J&K

India will be convening the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time this year and through the G20 Presidency India would be defining the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (World is One Family)’.

India will host more than 200 meetings across the country, which includes various locations in all 28 states and 8 Union Territories (UTs). This includes Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Ladakh, and other border areas of India. India is slated to hold the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, which will be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar, J&K.

Pakistan has disapproved of India’s pronouncement to host these conferences in Srinagar and Leh. However, the External Affairs Ministry of India had snubbed Pakistan emphasizing that holding these meetings in J&K is very normal, as they are integral parts of India.

The G20 meetings had already taken place in Arunachal Pradesh, which China had opposed and skipped the meetings. Ever since India took over the Presidency of the G20, both Pakistan and China have been feeling uncomfortable.