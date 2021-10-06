Last Updated:

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Lucknow Airport In Uttar Pradesh Circulates Advisory Citing 'extensive VIP Movements'

The authority in a statement asked travellers to communicate with their airlines and reconfirm their flight schedules at least 3 to 4 hours before leaving homes

Written By
Deepan Chattopadhyay
Lucknow Airport

IMAGE: PIXABAY/@BHUPESHBAGHEL-TWITTER


In the wake of extensive VIP movements through the airport following the Lakhimpur violence, the Chaudhary Charan Singh International and Domestic Airport in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday circulated an advisory for commuters travelling through the facility.

The Airport Authority in an official announcement urged passengers to communicate with respective airlines and reconfirm their flight schedules at least three to four hours before leaving homes.

Lucknow airport issues advisory for travellers

"Owing to extensive VIP movements and ongoing scheduled activities at Lucknow airport, our passengers are hereby requested to kindly connect with respective airlines and reconfirm flight schedules, at least 3 to 4 hours prior to leaving their homes. To ensure passenger minimal passenger inconvenience, our teams at Chaudhary Charan Singh International and Domestic Airport are committed to always prioritize the safety and security of our passengers while ensuring a secure and efficient air hub in Lucknow (sic.)," the official Airport's communique maintained.

READ | Lucknow airport handles nine flights as domestic air travel resumes

Gandhi, Congres leaders keep Lucknow airport occupied

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi left for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport along with four other Congress leaders- Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and party General Secretary KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. 

On 5 October, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had claimed that he was not being permitted to leave the Lucknow airport when he arrived to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

UP Police imposes section 144

The UP police on Tuesday forced section 144 in Lucknow, banning the gathering of four or more people in the capital city, Lucknow. Restrictions on the movement of citizens in the region have been imposed till November 8 to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to COVID-19 rules given upcoming festivals, various entrance exams, and farmers' protests, as per the police. In its order dated 5 October, the Lucknow police have urged people to be vigilant due to the week-long Durga Puja and other subsequent festivals amid the COVID-19 crisis. It has also mentioned the ongoing farmer protests stating that they could pose a disturbance to the law and order situation in the city.

READ | Major mishap averted at Lucknow airport after ferry bus catches fire on runway

Notably, the latest restrictions by the UP Police also come against the backdrop of the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence. Section 144 was imposed in the violence-hit region after eight people were left dead in violent clashes on 3 October. Following the incident, several political leaders have resorted to holding protests in Lucknow, while others have been detained at the Lucknow Airport.

READ | AAI hands over Lucknow airport to Adani group on lease for 50 years

Inputs: ANI

Image: PIXABAY/@BHUPESHBAGHEL-TWITTER

READ | UP govt bars Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, Punjab Dy CM Randhawa from landing at Lucknow Airport
READ | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sits on dharna at Lucknow airport over denied entry
Tags: Lucknow Airport, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, VIP Movement at Lucknow airport
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND