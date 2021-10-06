In the wake of extensive VIP movements through the airport following the Lakhimpur violence, the Chaudhary Charan Singh International and Domestic Airport in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday circulated an advisory for commuters travelling through the facility.

The Airport Authority in an official announcement urged passengers to communicate with respective airlines and reconfirm their flight schedules at least three to four hours before leaving homes.

Lucknow airport issues advisory for travellers

"Owing to extensive VIP movements and ongoing scheduled activities at Lucknow airport, our passengers are hereby requested to kindly connect with respective airlines and reconfirm flight schedules, at least 3 to 4 hours prior to leaving their homes. To ensure passenger minimal passenger inconvenience, our teams at Chaudhary Charan Singh International and Domestic Airport are committed to always prioritize the safety and security of our passengers while ensuring a secure and efficient air hub in Lucknow (sic.)," the official Airport's communique maintained.

Gandhi, Congres leaders keep Lucknow airport occupied

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi left for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport along with four other Congress leaders- Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and party General Secretary KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

On 5 October, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had claimed that he was not being permitted to leave the Lucknow airport when he arrived to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

UP Police imposes section 144

The UP police on Tuesday forced section 144 in Lucknow, banning the gathering of four or more people in the capital city, Lucknow. Restrictions on the movement of citizens in the region have been imposed till November 8 to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to COVID-19 rules given upcoming festivals, various entrance exams, and farmers' protests, as per the police. In its order dated 5 October, the Lucknow police have urged people to be vigilant due to the week-long Durga Puja and other subsequent festivals amid the COVID-19 crisis. It has also mentioned the ongoing farmer protests stating that they could pose a disturbance to the law and order situation in the city.

Notably, the latest restrictions by the UP Police also come against the backdrop of the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence. Section 144 was imposed in the violence-hit region after eight people were left dead in violent clashes on 3 October. Following the incident, several political leaders have resorted to holding protests in Lucknow, while others have been detained at the Lucknow Airport.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PIXABAY/@BHUPESHBAGHEL-TWITTER