In A First In India, Lucknow University To Introduce Course On 'garbha Sanskar'

Lucknow University will soon become the first varsity in the country to launch a certificate and diploma course on 'garbha sanskar'. The new course will be introduced in the new academic session. Under this course, the students will be taught the intricacies of motherhood and will include subjects like what a pregnant woman should wear and eat, how should she behave and keep herself fit. Also included in the course will be what kind of music is good for her and the baby. With the introduction of the course, the university also hopes to generate employment.

Emphasis on family planning and nutrition

According to reports, male students will also be able to undertake the course. Speaking to ANI, Durgesh Srivastava, spokesperson of Lucknow University said: "The step has been taken after state governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chancellor of state varsities, proposed the administration to train girls for their prospective role as mothers."

While addressing the students of the university during the convocation last year, Patel gave a reference of Abhimanyu from Mahabharata who received warfare skills in his mother's womb. She claimed that there was an institute in Germany that had introduced a similar course.

"A guideline has been prepared for this programme in which students will learn about 16 values. The programme mainly emphasises on family planning and nutrition value to be taken by pregnant women. Various workshops will be organised under this new course," Srivastava said.

According to reports, both, students of Lucknow University and gynaecologists will be welcomed into the programme.

Speaking to ANI, a student named Sanjeev said, "The course is really nice and we welcome it. It is a sensitive issue. If students will be trained about motherhood, it would help a couple to have a healthy baby...it means a healthy future to our country."

Senior gynaecologist Dr Madhu Gupta said that the course would further support women and child welfare programmes. "Our country has a rich culture and values. During both pre-conception and conception, the emotions and thinking of a woman reflect on her child. There is a need to look after women's activities, food and mental peace during pregnancy. This prog would support women and child welfare programme," she said.

(Image Credit:ANI)