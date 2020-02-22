PM Modi Hails Khelo University Games; Calls It 'historic' For Indian Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first-ever 'Khelo India University Games' via video conferencing on Saturday evening.The Prime Minister called it a 'historic moment' in India's sports history.

'Historic moment'

Khelo India University Games, a great effort to promote sports and fitness among youth. https://t.co/dYLN6qiaol — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2020

The Prime Minister in his address said, "Today, new history is being made in Odisha. The first Khelo India University Games is starting today. This is not only a historic moment in India's sports history, but also a big step for the future of sports in India. In the coming days, the goal is to win more than 200 gold medals. However, more importantly, improve your own performance and give new heights to your potential. In Bhubaneshwar, you are not only competing with each other, but you are also competing with yourself.Today is not just the beginning of a tournament, but the beginning of the next phase of the sports movement in India. Khelo India campaign has played an important role in the attraction of sports in every corner of the country and identification of young talent."

The Games will be held from 22 February to 1 March 2020 at Bhubaneswar and is the largest ever competition held at University level in India. Around 3500 athletes from over 150 universities across the country will be competing ina total of 17 sports.

The aim is to make Khelo India University Games an aspirational competition for India’s youngsters with the twin objective of helping them find the balance between sport and education.

The Khelo India Programme was conceptualised by the Prime Minister to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports played in the country and establish India as a great sporting nation.

