Ludhiana Court Blast: Pak-backed Babbar Khalsa May Be Responsible, Say Intel Sources

In a major development in connection with the Ludhiana Court Blast, Intelligence sources have informed that the blast might have been carried out by Pakistan backed international terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa. According to the intel report, the explosion was executed by the chief of Babbar Khalsa, Badwa Singh with the support of a local gangster named Harvinder Singh Rindha with the aim of creating instability in Punjab. On this input, the intel agencies have already issued advisories and inputs to the local police and administration.

As far as the ongoing investigation is concerned, two important points have come out:

The deceased middle part of the body has been blown apart one angle that the investigators are looking at whether this was an attempt of a suicide attack

Preliminary investigation reveals religious tattoos have been found on his arm

Currently, the NSG Bomb Data Centre is examining the high-grade explosives used and are still analyzing whether a substantial amount of RDX or PETN was used. On the other hand, NIA has sent two teams to Ludhiana which includes the head of the explosion division and senior rank officer from Chandigarh.

A bomb went off in the District Court Complex here in Ludhiana on Thursday, killing one person and injuring six others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state. As per the investigation so far, Police have suspected that the man killed in the blast in the second-floor toilet was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.

As forensic teams and specialised agencies were being summoned to the blast site, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed apprehension that the explosion might have been an attempt to create “anarchy” in the poll-bound state.

The Chief Minister also said earlier that unsuccessful sacrilege attempts were made. Later in the day, CM Charanjit Singh Channi visited a hospital in Ludhiana and enquired about the health of those injured in the blast. The Punjab Chief Minister, later at a public meeting in Ludhiana's Mullanpura Dakha, sought to draw a parallel between the registration of an FIR against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the blast, and the recent alleged sacrilege bids.

Image: PTI