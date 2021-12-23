Last Updated:

Ludhiana Court Blast: Punjab Police Lodges FIR; CM Announces Free Treatment For Injured

Punjab police registered an FIR under Sections 302, 307, 124A and 120B of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the Explosive Substance Act.

Sudeshna Singh
Ludhiana Court blast

Following a blast that rocked Ludhiana's District Court Complex on Thursday, killing two persons and injuring 6 others, police registered an FIR against unidentified people. In the FIR, Sections 302, 307, 124A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Explosive Substance Act have been invoked. 

The blast, as per police, took place in the third-floor washroom of Courtroom no. 14. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged. The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Punjab CM announces free treatment for those injures

Asserting that "we will fight this together", Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, "not a big deal for Punjab," after a bomb blast rocked the District Court Complex in Ludhiana, killing two and injuring several others. CM Channi, while addressing the media, highlighted that the Punjabi have faced much worse, be it at the time of India's freedom struggle or the numerous wars the country indulged in thereafter.

The Punjab Chief Minister alleged that some people want to create disturbance in Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls, adding that the government is on alert. "The investigation is underway, and very soon the culprits will be nabbed. We will expose the culprits," he said, adding, "We will work to control such incidents, we won't let the peace and tranquillity of the state get disturbed."   

His statement comes after he visited the six people who were injured in the explosion. He has announced free treatement of all the six people. Two among the injured are admitted at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, two at the Civil Hospital, and one each at the CMC Hospital Ludhiana and GTB Hospital in Ludhiana. 

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two people who passed away in the blast is being moved to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. There the post-morten of the bodies will be conducted, informed sources. 

Also, CM Channi had a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah has given strict orders to the Home Secretary that all mechanisms be at the disposal in Punjab, and that the culprit involved in the incident be caught within 72 hours of the occurrence of the horrific incident. 

