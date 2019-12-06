Ludhiana: Onion Prices Hit Rs 100/kg, Sellers Express Displeasure

As the country continues to reel under the rising prices of onions, the prices of the vegetables have soared to Rs 100 for a kilogram in Ludhiana with sellers finding very few buyers. Speaking to ANI, one of the sellers said, "Number of customers has gone down since after the prices started increasing."

A consumer who was out in the market purchasing vegetables, said, "Earlier when prices were normal, we used to purchase five kg of onion for regular consumption in our kitchen. Now it is being sold in a range of Rs 100/kg, hence we are purchasing only 500 gm".

The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. People in Chandigarh expressed their displeasure over the soaring prices of onion. An individual remarked that onions are the main ingredient in most recipes, the rising price has made it difficult for the poor to afford the basic ingredient.

Government taking steps to check onion prices: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that the government has taken a host of measures including imports to deal with the rising prices of onion. She said that there are several structural issues related to the storage of onions and the government is trying to address them. The Minister was replying to the debate on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants. Prices of onions prices in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg because of shortage.

Steps taken by the government to check rising prices of onion include a ban on exports, the imposition of stock limit, import and transfer of onion from surplus to deficit area. She also said that due to the implementation of the direct benefit transfer scheme, the government has been able to save Rs 1.41 lakh crore in the last five years.

