M Veeralakshmi Becomes India's First Woman Ambulance Driver As TN Launches 90 Vehicles

Tamil Nadu government on August 31 flagged off a fleet of 90 ambulances and other vehicles fitted with life-saving medical equipment to further strengthen the 108 emergency service run by the state. Chief Minister K Palaniswami also handed over appointment orders to the new recruits. Among the new recruits was M Veeralakshmi, who was appointed driver of one of the vehicles launched on Monday. Palaniswami claimed that she is the first woman ambulance driver in the country.

Part of govt's promise

This comes after the Chief Minister in March had promised in the state assembly that his government would take steps to improve the emergency services for which Rs. 125 crores would be dedicated. As per a statement by the Tamil Nadu government on August 31, 90 ambulances were launched on Monday in the first phase to implement the promise, along with 10 blood collection vehicles. The total cost of the vehicles flagged off has been estimated at just over Rs. 23 crores. 138 new recruits in the Public Health and Preventive Medicine department were given appointment orders by the Palaniswami.

Tamil Nadu government also received 18 emergency COVID-19 vehicles from an entertainment company, which were also launched during Monday's event. The state is currently battling hard to contain the coronavirus pandemic has it has to date recorded more than 4,22,000 confirmed cases and over 7,200 deaths, which is one of the highest in India. Meanwhile, the country has registered at least 3.6 million cases and over 64,000 deaths, third-worst in the world after the United States and Brazil.

