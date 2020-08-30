Tamil Nadu Issues 'Unlock-4' Guidelines; Scraps Sunday Lockdown, E-passes, Opens Offices

As the Centre eased relaxations under 'Unlock 4', Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, issued guidelines under the new lockdown limited to containment zones. The state government has scrapped the total shut down on Sundays after Centre ordered no local lockdowns. The state currently has 52,726 active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 3,55,727 recoveries and 7137 fatalities.

Intense lockdown shuts Tamil Nadu as state battles COVID-19

Unlock 4 guidelines:

Total lockdown on Sundays scrapped.

E-Pass system for the inter-district movement scrapped. But E-Pass compulsory for those coming in from other states via train, flight or road

All religious places to open and will be allowed to be kept open till 8 pm from 1 September.

Public transport (bus, train) to begin on 1st September, while Metro rail will run from 7 September

All Shopping malls to be kept open and can function with 100% workforce.

Resorts, hotels, tea stalls, factories and IT parks allowed to function.

Private sector and government offices can function with 100% staff

50 flights from other states will be allowed to land in Chennai daily; Status quo and the same number of flights to continue at Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Tuticorin, and Salem

Cinema shooting with 75 persons on set

Assam NRC: A look at one year since the Final list excluding 19 lakh people was released

Centre extends lockdown

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings upto 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres. Schools, colleges and other institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, and similar places will remain shut. Centre has also directed states to not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without MHA approval and to allow free movement of people and goods throughout the nation.

Unlock 4: MHA extends lockdown in containment zones upto Sep 30; metros to resume by Sep 7

Tamil Nadu's COVID battle

With Chennai contributing over 75% of the state's cases, the Tamil Nadu government ordered Sunday lockdown in the capital throughout July. Effective since last month on all Sundays, the complete lockdown saw the closure of fuel pumps, markets, and outlets selling essential commodities. People stayed indoors and roads were largely deserted, while policemen were seen warning those who ventured out on streets and drones were also being used to sensitize the public. Previously, the Tamil Nadu government had also put total lockdown in certain parts of the Madurai district from June 24 to June 30 which include - Madurai corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and rural blocks of Madura East, Madurai West, and Thirupparankundram.

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 31; total lockdown in Chennai continues till July 5