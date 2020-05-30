Madhya Pradesh CM Reveals Mantra Of PM's Name As Modi 2.0 Completes A Year In Office

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes a year in office after being elected for the second consecutive time, BJP leaders have hailed his contribution to the nation. Speaking to news agency ANI, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Modi name has a mantra. Coining a full form of each letter of the PM's name, he said:

"M for 'motivational'. He works to take India to greater heights and motivates us. O for 'Opportunity', he works to bring out the nation's hidden opportunities. D for 'Dynamic leadership'. I for 'inspire India'. He inspires us to make India self-reliant."

In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats while the Congress and its allies (UPA) was confined to two-digit count - 91 seats. MP CM also took Twitter to list the significant achievements of the Central government last year. This comes as the nation fights the Covid-19 outbreak. Madhya Pradesh has reported 7,645 cases.

PM pens a letter to the nation

As Prime Minister Modi completed a year in the office, on Saturday, he has penned a letter to the country. With a massive mandate in 2019, PM Modi came to power for the second consecutive term in India and has in the past year delivered significant decisions including the historic abrogation of Article 370.

Listing abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, criminalisation of Triple Talaq and the amendment to the Citizenship Act among the key achievements during his second term, he has asserted that his government's decisions in the last one year were aimed at fulfilling the dream of making India a global leader. As the world is fighting a battle with the invisible Covid-19, Prime Minister Modi has said that the country is traversing on the path to victory in the long battle while also acknowledging the tremendous suffering of migrant workers among others.

Home Minister Shah hails 6 years of Modi rule

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi in the last six years (5 years of Modi 1.0 + one year of Modi 2.0) has laid the foundation of a self-reliant India moving on the path of development. He said that the PM's tenure has not only rectified many historical mistakes but has also set an 'unprecedented example' of welfare and reform.

Amit Shah also said Prime Minister Modi is the reflection of honest leadership and tireless hard work and thanked the people of the country for their unwavering faith in his leadership. The former BJP president has also expressed his gratitude to the workers of his party for tirelessly working hard and supporting the government in achieving its goals and schemes.