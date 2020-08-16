Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Waives Off Loans Given To Tribals In Violation Of Rules

In a massive relief to poor people burdened by loans and high interests, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday waived off the loans granted by money lenders to poor people and tribals in violation of rules.

As per the government order, people belonging to the scheduled areas will not have to repay the loans given by money lenders till August 15, 2020. The decision was taken to prevent creditors from operating without licenses and giving loans to poor people and tribals on high interests.

“The loans given by moneylenders to the poor people against the rules and at higher rates of interest till August 15, 2020, are being declared zero. The government has decided that the scheduled tribes living in scheduled areas don’t have to repay the loans given in violation to the rules," said Chouhan in his Independence Day address.

Back in July, the Chief Minister had announced that a law would be enacted to prevent money lenders from giving loans to poor people and tribals on high interests. “Moneylenders are killing people with high interests and they should return valuables mortgaged by the poor as security for loans,” he had said.

Development schemes to be launched in MP

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced that all the government programmes will now begin necessarily with puja of girls in the state as the welfare and safety of girls is a priority of the government.

The Chief Minister said at least 1,000 new Krishak Utpadak Sangathans (Farmer Organisations) will be set up in Madhya Pradesh in the next three years and will be given a capital grant, credit guarantee and training under the Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh campaign. A large number of food processing units will also be established in the state.

Besides this, the government will launch a “Start Your Business in Thirty Days” scheme for easy establishment of new industries in the state. A ‘Pharma Park’ will be also developed in the state under a Central scheme. A ‘vocal for local’ campaign, ‘Ek Jila Ek Pehchan’ scheme will be launched for the development of each district in the state. Under this, the major product or speciality of each district will be developed and promoted globally, he said.

(Image credit: PTI)

