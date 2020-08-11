Madhya Pradesh CM Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Hospital Staff

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Chouhan had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that he will be under isolation till tomorrow on the advice of doctors and sincerely thanked the doctors, nurses, and the entire team.

मेरी #COVID19 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।



डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैं कल तक आइसोलेशन में रहूंगा।



मैं डॉक्टर्स नर्सेज़ और पूरी टीम को हृदय से धन्यवाद देता हूँ।



आप सभी शुभचिंतकों ने मेरे स्वास्थ्य लाभ हेतु प्रार्थना की, इसके लिए मैं आपका सदैव आभारी रहूंगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 11, 2020

Earlier on August 5, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from a private hospital after recovering from coronavirus infection, an official said. Doctors had advised Chouhan, who was in the hospital for 11 days, to stay in home-quarantine and monitor his health for a week.

Chouhan had also stated that he did not have any symptoms of the infection and would be discharged if he tested negative in the latest test. In a health bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Chirayu hospital where he was admitted said Chouhan had been asymptomatic for the past 10 days.



The doctors who were treating him found that all his clinical parameters were within normal limits.

"They (doctors) advised discharge as per the ICMR policy dated May 8, 2020, wherein patients can be discharged after 10 days of symptoms onset and no fever for three days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge," the bulletin said.

Chouhan further thanked the hospital staff and said there was no need to fear, but people should be careful. He also urged people not to hide coronavirus symptoms, and consult a doctor and follow the guidelines.

