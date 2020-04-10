Madhya Pradesh Cop Turns Social Worker After Duty, Sews Face Masks For Underprivileged

A cop from MP who reportedly sews face masks for the underprivileged after her duty has won many hearts on the internet. After she is done with her policing duty, Shrishti Shrotriya stitches protective masks and distribute them among the people in Khurai who cannot afford to buy them at exorbitant price in the market. When a video of her sewing masks along with her story surfaced on Twitter, it went viral in no time. Netizens were all praises for the Good Samaritan, and called her an "inspiration".

'Shrishti helped many to stay protected from Covid'

According to reports, Shrishti has been stitching the face masks for the past four days. She intends to help people who are unable to afford the expensive protective gear and masks from the pharmacies to protect themselves amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Rohit Mishra, in-charge of the police station where Shrishti is employed, was quoted as saying that she motivated many of her colleagues through her selfless public service. In the past few days, her contribution helped many to stay protected from the Coronavirus infection, he added. The post on Twitter gained over 234 likes and 51 retweets.

She is Srusti Srotiya, a police inspector in Sugar District of Madhya Pradesh. After her duty overs, she is preparing masks in her rest times for public. She is distributing those to the people who has no masks.

Salute to Srotiya Ji 🙏#IndiaFightsCorona #CoronaHarega pic.twitter.com/OvbUb3PXT3 — Anil Biswal (@BiswalAnil) April 6, 2020

Inspirational people — Punyashloka (@punyaoffline) April 6, 2020

great, really HATTSOFF to her — HHL ADVERTISING (HELLO HELPLINE ADVERTISING) (@aryanhhl) April 7, 2020

great effort Sarotiya ji pic.twitter.com/6SzERVkTuY — Kashif (@Kashif75249418) April 7, 2020

I am salute you mam — Dharmendra Kumar (@Dharmen68938289) April 7, 2020

Read: Two Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Andhra Pradesh, Toll Rises To Six

Read: UK Records 881 Coronavirus Deaths

Earlier, an IAS officer named Pamela Satpathy posted a similar photo on the microblogging site Twitter, that features her mother who was seen stitching masks for the Municipal Corporation. Pamela wrote in the caption that her mom’s dedication to benefit the community “inspires her in a million ways”. The caption was followed by the hashtags, #StayHomeSaveLives #IndiaFightsCorona. The photo instantly captured the attention of the internet users, who swarmed the tweet with positive and encouraging comments. It gained over 17.9k likes as users shared her story forward saying that it wasn’t just the frontline workers but also other key contributors in the society, who are solemnly committed to combating the challenges during the crisis.

Read: Shaza Morani Tests Negative For Coronavirus Within 4 Days Of Diagnosis,awaits Confirmation

Read: South Africa Extends Coronavirus Lockdown As Increase In Cases Slows