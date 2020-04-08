Madhya Pradesh Doctor Turns His Car Into Temporary Home To Protect Family Against COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus crisis, a doctor in Bhopal has turned his car into a temporary home for himself in order to stay away from his family as he treats COVID-19 patients. Dr. Sachin Nayak, who is posted at JP Hospital in Bhopal, has been staying in his car for the past seven days to protect his family.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Dr. Nayak said, "We are treating patients here. We may carry the virus while going to our home. To save my family from the coronavirus, I decided to isolate myself here in the car. I have spent seven days in it." He further added that he will go to his house in one or two days.

According to the doctor, the hospital administration is allotting rooms to the doctors and he will soon move into one. "Nobody was prepared to deal with this coronavirus global pandemic. However, the situation is improving now and authorities are doing their best to deal with the crisis. The administration has made its effort to provide accommodation to doctors in hotels. It is a time-taking process as the hotels were not sanitized," he added.

Meanwhile, Bhopal has recorded 61 positive cases of Coronavirus as of now.

Read: Naidu urges Centre, Palaniswamy to provide relief to migrant workers stuck in Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus cases soar in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 4,789 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,312 active cases. While 124 deaths have been reported overall, around 353 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Read: 'Gujarat companies to export hydroxychloroquine to US,' says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation -- like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic -- and to provide relief to the affected. A public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) has been established for the same.

Read: Madhya Pradesh HRC writes to state secy as 32 state health officials test COVID positive

Read: India and Abu Dhabi to combat challenges in energy sector together amid COVID-19 crisis

(With ANI Inputs)