Madhya Pradesh HRC Writes To State Secy As 32 State Health Officials Test COVID Positive

With the alarming increase in the number of state health officials testing positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Madhya Pradesh, the state Human Rights Commission (MP-HRC), on Tuesday has written to the State Chief Secretary on lapse of protocol. Over 30 state health department officials have tested positive for the pandemic. Currently, Madhya Pradesh has reported 165 cases with 9 deaths.

MPHRC writes to chief secretary

32 state health officials test positive

On Monday, reports stated that 32 health officials tested positive in the office building of Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Health Services in Bhopal. While the source of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown, reports state that Principal Secretary of the State Public Health and Family Welfare Department, Deputy Directors, Additional Directors, and other officers have tested positive. In total, 44 people have tested positive in Bhopal of which 29 are state health officials of the Shivraj Chouhan government.

MP mulls extending lockdown

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the lockdown will be extended if the need arises. "Lives of people are more important, the economy can be built again but if people die, how will we bring them back? That is why, if the need arises we will extend the lockdown, a decision will be taken based on the situation," the chief minister said.

Chouhan takes oath as CM

On March 23, a day before the nationwide lockdown was announced, BJP MP chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at Raj Bhavan for the fourth time. Chouhan said that his only goal was to stop coronavirus, inspite of hosting a public meeting where all BJP MLAs were seen celebrating, garlanding Chouhan, hugging him, feeding sweets and raising joined hands. BJP came back into power after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party along with 22 MLAs, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs.

