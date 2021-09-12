Madhya Pradesh Forms 'General Category Commission' For Development Of General Class

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday declared that the state administration has developed a 'General Category commission' specially designed for the general category people in the state. The MP CM stated that the motive behind the initiative was to plan for the welfare and progress of the general class people living in the state while enabling them with opportunities for quality education and employability.

"A General Category Commission has been constituted in the state. It will plan for the welfare, education and employment of the general category. Every effort will be made for the welfare of the general category," Chouhan said.

Every house in MP to get freshwater within three years

The MP Chief while discoursing with the people of Bilaundh village during his Jandarshan Yatra in Satna, assured that every house, in every village across the state of Madhya Pradesh would get access to freshwater within the next three years.

"Through the Nal Jal Yojana, water will be supplied from house to house by installing taps in every village of the state. We are committed to achieving this target in the next three years," he added.

Chouhan also declared that an electricity sub-station would be built in Shivrajpur to ensure uninterrupted supply. "By the year 2023, in any condition, we will bring water from Bargi dam in Shivrajpur," CM Chouhan added

CM Chouhan requests people to get their first jab before Sept 30

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also requested the people to get their first jab of the COVID vaccine by September 30 and to also remember to take the second dose at the right time.

Interacting with the crowd, Chouhan said, "You are requested to administer the first dose of the vaccine by 30th September and after that, the second dose should also be administered. Both doses are necessary for the safety of life."

"Today (Sunday), not a single positive case was reported in 17 districts of the state but don't be careless now, vaccine is essential for protection, it must be done," Chouhan added.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded a total of 16 fresh COVID positive cases which took the cumulative total of infections to 7,92,327. No deaths were reported from the state on the day.

