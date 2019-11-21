Madhya Pradesh Govt To Legalise Cannabis Cultivation, Draws Flak From Opposition

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has declared that they will legalise the cultivation of cannabis in the state. This legalisation on cultivation is, however, restricted for medicinal and industrial purposes only. The minister of legal affairs in the state of Madhya Pradesh also informed that this step is taken by the government to increase the business prospects in the state.

Legal Affairs Minister on legalisation of cannabis

Speaking to the news agency ANI, PC Sharma from the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh said that "Madhya Pradesh government will legalise the cultivation of cannabis. It will, however, only be for medicinal and industrial purposes. With this, new businesses will come to the fore in the state”. The minister said that cannabis will be used to make medicines for cancer, clothes, and bioplastic.

Opposition’s reaction on cannabis legalisation

The decision made by Congress has attracted a lot of flak from the opposition parties in the state. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma said, "The Congress wants to take the state down the same path as Punjab. It wants people to become addicts”.

Assam police seize 720 Kg of Cannabis

As Madhya Pradesh is heading towards legalising the cultivation of cannabis, Assam police like to often joke about cannabis that they recover on a routine basis. Back in September, the Assam police garnered attention on social media for a tweet. In their tweet they cheekily claimed to have seized '720 Kg of Cannabis' in a 'joint operation' for which they were 'awaiting claimant'. They also added that their ‘previous offer’ referring to their seizure of '520 kgs of Cannabis' at Chagolia checkpoint was still valid.

While we were still waiting for someone to come & claim that 590kg which @Dhubri_Police seized, @karbianglongpol caught another 720 Kgs of Cannabis(Ganja) in a 'Joint' Operation at Lahorijan.



The Previous Offer* still stands valid. Come get it!



*Conditions Apply pic.twitter.com/CZX3bYulHD — Assam Police (@assampolice) September 2, 2019

The police had also posted another tweet, wherein they claim to have seized '12055' Kgs of Marijuana the entire year. They also joked that it was not their new helpline number. Assam police further added that '12.3 Kg of Opium' and '8.5 Kg of Heroin' had been seized this year.

‘12055’



No, that's not our new Anti-Drugs Helpline Number.



This is the amount (in Kgs) of Marijuana seized by Assam Police so far this year, along with 12.3 Kg of Opium & 8.5 Kg of Heroin.



P.S- Our WhatsApp Helpline is 9132699735.



Drop a message if you have something for us. pic.twitter.com/9Jg8M26RCH — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 19, 2019

(With ANI Inputs)