Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon Passes Away In Lucknow Hospital

The Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday, July 21. His demise was announced by his son Ashutosh Tandon on Twitter. The Madhya Pradesh Governor (85) was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 due to breathing problems, difficulty in urination, and fever. He passed away at 5.30 AM on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited the governor on June 16. According to a report from Lucknow hospital, Tandon's condition was "Serious yet under control". Medanta Hospital director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI on June 16 that Tandon had developed internal abdominal bleeding for which an emergency operation was performed. The operation was successful and he was shifted to ICU under the strict supervision of medical experts.

Lalji Tandon assumed the post of Madhya Pradesh Governor in July 2019, replacing Anandiben Patel. He was elected a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow - a seat held by BJP veteran and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2009 (and held it till 2014). A BJP leader, Tandon had also been a part of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council for two terms as well as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for three terms. He was also a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet under CM Mayawati and CM Kalyan Singh. In 2018, he was appointed as Governor of Bihar.