Madhya Pradesh Follows Maharashtra, Mandates Preamble Reciting In Schools On Saturdays

After the Maharashtra governments' decision of reading out the Preamble in schools, the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday has issued an instruction for a recital of the Preamble of the Constitution in every government school in the State on Saturdays. This move to make students read out the Preamble to Constitution comes at a time when large scale protests are being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said that from January 26 onwards it will be made compulsory for school students to read-out the Preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies. Reading of the preamble is the part of the "sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all" campaign, a state government circular said.

Maharashtra School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad on the reading of Preamble after prayer to be mandatory from Jan 26 in every primary & school in the state: The motive is to tell the children about the constitution, its principles and other laws laid down by it. pic.twitter.com/KksXA4tlGD — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

Speaking to the media she said, "Students will recite the preamble to the Constitution so that they know its importance. It is an old GR. But we will implement it from January 26. Students will read out the preamble every day after morning prayers."

Government resolution

A government resolution (GR) about reading the preamble during school assemblies was issued in February 2013 when the Congress-NCP government was in power. As per the circular dated January 21, 2020, the old GR was not being implemented. Many Congress leaders have said that the "unconstitutional" CAA will not be allowed. Notably, at some places, people protesting against CAA have been reading out the preamble to voice their opposition against the new citizenship law.

