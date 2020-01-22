Great Decision By Maha Govt: Digvijaya Singh On Mandating Preamble Reciting In Schools

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted on the decision of reading out the preamble in school assemblies calling it a 'great decision.' Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said that from January 26 onwards it will be made compulsory for school students to read-out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies.

Digvijaya Singh tweeted on this 'congratulating' Education Minister Varsha as well as the Maharashtra cabinet and Sharad Pawar on the decision that was taken by them. He also stated that all governments 'who believe' in the Constitution should take the same decision.

Great decision by Maharashtra Govt. Congratulations to the CM Varsha and the whole Cabinet and of course to Sharad Pawar. All Govts who believe in the Indian Constitution should do it. https://t.co/T7AKyF77c1 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 22, 2020

Government resolution

A government resolution (GR) about reading the preamble during school assemblies was issued in February 2013 when the Congress-NCP government was in power. As per the circular dated January 21, 2020, the old GR was not being implemented. Speaking to the media Varsha said, "Students will recite the preamble to the Constitution so that they know its importance. It is an old GR. But we will implement it from January 26. Students will read out the preamble every day after morning prayers" Reading of the preamble is the part of the "sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all" campaign, a state government circular said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led State government will make Marathi subject compulsory in all schools from Class 1 to Class 10. He further mentioned that the government will bring a Bill in the next Assembly session over this decision.

