Madhya Pradesh Govt Unveils Plan To Revamp Mandi Structure & Revenue Amid Farmers' Protest

The Madhya Pradesh government is mulling to improve the infrastructure at mandis within the state by opening stores for subsidized agricultural merchandise and department shops similar to Army canteens inside their premises, state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said on Saturday.

According to the proposal, at least 25 petrol pumps can be opened on a pilot foundation within the premises of mandis. The announcement was made after holding a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The decision comes as farmers across states have been protesting the three contentious farm laws and have demanded for a separate regulation to verify the functioning of mandis.

Thousands of farmers across Madhya Pradesh have participated in anti-farm law protests, with at least 713 being arrested and several others detained across various police stations. Amid the emerging discontent towards the legislation and fears of closure of mandis, the state government attempted to re-enforce its stand that the marketplaces will remain operational.

The MP minister also stated the malls will lend a hand in building up mandi earnings and farmers can use good playing cards to make purchases at the shops and retail outlets. A survey to spot the provision of land has begun. the mandis will be equipped with ATMs, banks, restrooms, and canteens. the model will first be implemented in five mandis, Patel said.

'Paid protestors'

The state minister claimed that a lot of the protesting farmers were paid to hold demonstrations against the Centre's farm laws. If the farmers were against the laws, the BJP would not have won the Madhya Pradesh bypolls with such an overwhelming vote share, he argued.

Patel also alleged that the farm mortgage waiver scheme launched by the former Kamal Nath government had failed to benefit the farmers, as many wrote letters complaining that their mortgages were waived, but the amount was not being credited to their account.

He further said that the MP government is planning to procure vegetables from farmers on Minimum Support Price and enable two farmer organisations with 300 farmers each at block levels to set up cold storage.

