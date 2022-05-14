Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior IG Removed; CM Vows Stern Actions After Poachers Kill 3 Cops

Taking immediate action following the killing of three police personnel by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is personally monitoring the case has ordered the removal of Inspector General of Gwalior, Anil Sharma from his post in light of the incident.

Apart from that, pledging to take strict actions against the perpetrators behind the attack on the police personnel, CM Chouhan while speaking to ANI also said that the actions to be taken against the criminals will become an example in history. "The culprits have been almost identified. Investigations are presently ongoing and the police force has been also sent to the spot. The criminals will not escape at any cost", he added.

गुना में शिकारियों का मुकाबला करते हुए हमारे पुलिस के जवानों ने शहादत दी है। अपराधियों के खिलाफ ऐसी कार्रवाई होगी, जो इतिहास में उदाहरण बनेगी।



अपराधियों की लगभग पहचान हो गई। जांच चल रही है। पुलिस फोर्स को भेजा गया है। अपराधी किसी भी कीमत पर नहीं बचेंगे। pic.twitter.com/sOCNCAmXFd — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 14, 2022

On the other hand, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister has also expressed grief over the killing of the three police officers stating for the adding that the martyrdom of the personnel will not go in vain as they have sacrificed themselves in the line of duty. The CM also announced martyr status for the police accomplices followed by compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of the officers. In addition to that, one member from each of the family will be taken into government service while the Martyrs will be cremated with full respect, he added.

Police personnel killed by poachers

The unfortunate incident took place in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district under the jurisdiction of the Aron police station when a group of police personnel went to nab the poachers following certain inputs. However, after the police vehicle entered the forest area, the poachers suddenly started firing directly at them.

During the clash which broke out in the forest under the limits of Aaron Police Station in Guna, the sub-inspector of Aaron Police Station, Rajkumar Jatav, head constable Sant Ram Meena and constable Neeraj Bhargava died on the spot.

Briefing about the incident, Guna SP Rajeev Mishra stated that the officers were killed after the police team was attacked by poachers in the forest under the Aron police station's jurisdiction. On the other hand, the injured driver of the police vehicle, Lakhan Giri, while speaking on the incident, said, "We were coming from that side and suddenly heard bullet firing. They started firing on us, but I don't know how many were there."

Image: Shutterstock/ANI