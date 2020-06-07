Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Urban Street Vendor Welfare Programme

Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday launched Street Vendor Registration Portal and Mukhyamantri Shahri Path Vyavsayi Utthan Yojana as well as transferred Rs 300 crore to urban local bodies. During the launch, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with street vendors through video conference.

"A few days ago we provided Rs 1,555 crore to 22,800 Gram Panchayats for development purpose and today's amount has also been transferred to the accounts of urban local bodies amid the COVID-19 crisis," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for starting various developmental schemes for the welfare of the state's urban businessmen.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting Pradhan Mantri Path Vikreta Aatmanirbhar Nidhi Karyakram along with this Shahri Path Vyavasayi Utthan Yojana will commence in order to benefit the state's urban businessmen under which small businessmen or vendors will be given Rs 10,000 in the form of working capital," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

'We need to take precautions in order to stay safe': CM

Speaking about the current COVID-19 situation in the state, Chouhan said that the number of active patients in the state was not a matter of concern.

"We cannot impose lockdown for a longer time, we need to take precautions in order to stay safe. We need to revive the businesses as well," he added.

COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

According to the Ministry of health and family welfare, Madhya Pradesh has 9,228 total coronavirus cases out of which 2721 are active cases, 6108 patients have been recovered/discharged and 399 deaths have been recorded. India's total COVID-19 cases stand to 2,46,628 of which 1,20,406 are active; 6,929 people have died thus far while 1,19,293 have recovered.

Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state in the country with 82,968 cases after 2,739 people tested positive for coronavirus on June 6, Saturday. There are 42,609 active cases at present; 37,390 patients recovered and were discharged while 2969 COVID-19 deaths were recorded. Apart from Maharashtra states like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan also recorded a large number of cases on Saturday.

