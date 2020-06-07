Iraq PM Mustafa Al Kadhimi Announces Extension Of Curfew Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, on June 6 announced an extension to the country’s coronavirus curfew in a bid to curb the spread of infection. According to reports, the decision to extend the curfew came after the country reported 33 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reports 1,252 new coronavirus cases that took the total number of cases in the country to 11,098 with the death toll in Iraq standing at 318.

Curfew extended till June 13

According to a statement by the Iraqi Prime Minister: "The curfew has been extended for a week from Sunday to Saturday, June 13. A partial curfew will be imposed from June 14 from 06:00 pm to 05:00 am, with a full curfew, maintained on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,".

On May 18, the Iraqi Health Ministry had announced the isolation regime in six districts of Baghdad for two weeks, international media reported. The ministry also launched a large-scale operation to identify new clusters of COVID-19.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Iraq has closed down all places of worship. Entertainment venues and the mass gatherings of citizens is also prohibited. Restaurants have been allowed to operate on delivery mode only.

The United States has the greatest number of coronavirus infection cases in the world, with over 1,919,430 positive cases and a death toll of 109,791. Brazil has the second-highest number of reported cases in the world, with 645,771 positive cases and a death toll of 35,026. Iran has been one of the worst affected countries in the Middle East and has reported 169,425 coronavirus cases and a death toll of 8,209.

