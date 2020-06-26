MP Health Min Compares Indore's COVID Figure With Delhi, Mumbai, Says 'BJP Did Better Job'

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Mishra said on Thursday that Indore has recovered exceptionally well from Coronavirus crisis compared to cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Comparing the COVID-19 management in Madhya Pradesh to that of other states, Mishra said the situation is under control in BJP-ruled states.

"If we compare Indore with Delhi and Mumbai, we find how different the governments work. I am not praising any BJP government, but wherever there is a BJP government there the situation is under control. I am also not criticising other parties, but it is true that there is a lack of beds in Delhi, there is not much management of ICUs, and there are not many ventilators as compared to the number of patients in Delhi,” the Health Minister said while addressing the media in Indore.

Speaking of Mumbai, Narottam Mishra said the cases are increasing at an incontrollable rate, whereas Indore's recovery rate has gone up and it is 74 per cent. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan worked and held meetings for hours to achieve this, he said.

"I have directed to get Coronavirus sample test reports within 24 hours so that the treatment of patients starts immediately. As compared to India, the recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh is 78 per cent," Mishra said.

Currently, there are 2,574 active cases Madhya Pradesh are 20,000 beds are available in the state. The Health Minister said that 80 per cent of beds are vacant in Indore, hailing the preparations of the state government.

Mission ‘Kill Corona’

On Wednesday, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a campaign named 'Kill Corona' will be launched from July 1, under which members of every household in the state will be surveyed for coronavirus-like symptoms.

Teams of health workers are being formed to implement this door-to-door exercise, he said. "A total of 10,000 teams will work as part of the 'Kill Corona' campaign. The survey teams will visit an estimated one lakh houses every day, with one team covering about 100 houses. The entire population of the state will be surveyed under this campaign," Chouhan said.

In addition to information about cough and cold, that related the dengue, malaria, diarrhea, etc would also be collected and entered in the 'Sarthak' app for COVID-19 management, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)