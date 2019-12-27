The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh Minister Urges CM Kamal Nath To Relax Ban On Sand Mining

General News

Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi has penned a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath urging him for a partial relaxation of the ban on sand mining in Gwalior.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi has penned a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath urging him for a partial relaxation of the ban on sand mining. She referred to six sand mines in her assembly constituency. Mentioning that the Department of Minerals in MP had given the green signal for the 6 sand mines to be operational, she alleged that the Gwalior district administration had imposed a ban on the practice, leading to a shortage of supply of sand in the region. Imarti Devi requested Nath to immediately direct the administration to allow the resumption of operations at sand mines which had the requisite permit.  

Read: MP CM Kamal Nath Leads Anti-CAA Rally In Bhopal, Says, The Law 'violates Constitution'

In her letter, Minister Imarti Devi stated, "I request you to immediately direct district administration to resume operations at sand mines that have permit.” 

Read: Rajghat Protest: Kamal Nath, Gehlot Say Will Not Implement CAA In MP, Rajasthan

Congress comes out in defence, BJP smells conspiracy

The letter evoked a number of reactions from both the ruling Congress party as well as BJP. BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang accused Devi of giving protection to people involved in illegal sand mining. Moreover, he opined that the Minister ought to have raised issues pertaining to the development of women and the child, which is her portfolio. On the other hand, Congress defended her request to the CM. Party spokesperson Narendra Saluja maintained that Devi had done nothing wrong. He claimed that the construction work in the Gwalior region was being affected due to the ban on sand mining. Illegal sand mining was one of the major issues during the 2018 MP Assembly polls. 

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Andhra To Bring New Legislation On Sand Mining Amid Scarcity In State

Read: Illegal Sand Mining Case: CBI Seizes Huge Amount Of Cash From UP's Bulandshahr District Magistrate's Residence While Conducting A Search

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
BJP AWARENESS ON CAA