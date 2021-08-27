Madhya Pradesh Minister Attends 'exceptional' NSG Anti-terror Mock Drill In Bhopal

As a part of a multi-city target exercise, National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, on 27 August, conducted an anti-terror drill in Bhopal. The event in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh was attended by the state's home minister, Narottam Mishra, who labelled it 'exceptional'.

News agency PTI reported that multiple cities in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi are holding synchronised commando drills to check planning parameters, response, and reactions to threatening situations.

#WATCH | National Security Guard (NSG) commandos conduct anti-terror mock drill in Bhopal; Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also attend the event. pic.twitter.com/4KOuBACwcj — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Thrilled by his experience, Mishra expressed his gratitude to the Black Cat Commandos. "Earlier I would wonder how anti-terror operations during the Mumbai attack, Akshardham attack were executed by our NSG commandos. Now seeing them was an exceptional experience," he was quoted by ANI as saying. After the event, Mishra said that he is sure that the "country is in safe hands."

NSG's Gadin III programme

The Multi-city Target Exercise is an annually held week-long program by the NSG. The current mock exercise by the counter-terror group is the third edition of the annual routine. The week-long drill that begun on 22 August will continue until 28 August, an official statement issued by the NSG mentioned. This edition of the drill is named "Gandiv III," after Arjuna's bow in the Mahabharata.

Ongoing National Level Annual counter terror multi city-multi Target exercise "GANDIV III" was observed by DG, NSG and other dignitaries at Ahmedabad & Gandhinagar. The NSG Commandos showcased splendid building intervention techniques including slithering & parkour. pic.twitter.com/WcwS0tdEEv — National Security Guard (@nsgblackcats) August 25, 2021

The consecutive drills are aimed to check the response of the highly-trained commandos during a hostage rescue, coordinated terrorist attacks, and hijack situations.“The exercise will be covering potential targets in the NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat depicting multiple cities, multiple targets scenario cumulatively covering about 30-35 targets,” the statement by NSG informed. As per the statement, the cities were chosen based on "threat assessment and recommendations of state governments."

As many as 26 important buildings, including educational institutions, hotels, government offices and commercial areas were a part of the week-long anti-terror mock drill. The undertaken exercises not only "validate" standard operating procedures of the commandos, but also "assist to hone" counter-terror skills of the state forces like police, anti-terrorist squads. Additionally, these also help to prepare the public to function in such high alert situations, as per the NSG statement.

Who is the NSG?

The National Security Guard or NSG is an elite counter-terrorism unit raised as the federal force since 1986. It is headed by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and has its headquarters in New Delhi. The special squad provides armed security cover to at least 13 high-risk VVIPs in India and is instrumental in neutralising terrorist and hijack situations and undertaking surgical commando operations. Some of the significant operations shouldered by the unit are Black Thunder, Ashwamedh, Vajra Shakti and Black Tornado.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: @DRNartottamMishra/Facebook/PTI)