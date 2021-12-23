Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh Passes Bill To Recover Damages From Protesters; 3rd State After UP, Haryana

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a bill that provides recovery of losses from the people responsible for damaging public and private property.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Madhya Pradesh

Image: PTI


In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that provides for recovery of losses from the people and organisations responsible for damaging public and private properties during protests. The Madhya Pradesh Damage to Public and Property Recovery Bill, 2021 was tabled in the House by State Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday. The bill was passed without discussion as the Opposition MPs staged a walkout in protest of other issues.

The law is aimed at those who damage properties by indulging in communal riots, during hartals (strikes), protests, and rallies, he said, adding that such offenders will face legal action. Speaking about the bill Mishra said the state government has decided to frame a stringent law to deal with those who indulge in damaging public and private properties during protests.

"For example, some incidents took place in Ujjain and in April in Indore wherein doctors who went to treat (coronavirus patients), stones were hurled at them," the Minister said.

"Such people, who hurl stones and cause damages... they should also pay for the loss of property. They roam scot-free in society. Such people should have a fear of law," he added.

Madhya Pradesh third state to bring law against vandals

Before Madhya Pradesh, two other BJP-ruled states - Haryana and Uttar Pradesh - have brought similar laws to hold vandals accountable. In the aftermath of the anti-CAA riots last year, the UP government passed the 'Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020' for recovery of damage to public or private property during hartal, bandhs, riots, public commotion, and protest. Later, it set up two tribunals to settle claims.

READ | Madhya Pradesh to hold vandals accountable: India lost THIS much money to riots since 2016

Notably, the Allahabad High Court is hearing pleas challenging the law passed by the UP Assembly in 2020.

Image: PTI

READ | After Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh mulls implementing anti-mob violence & lynching bill
READ | Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce law to recover damages to public property from rioters
READ | Madhya Pradesh Govt dismisses IAS officer who probed onion procurement scam
Tags: Madhya Pradesh, HARYANA, Uttar Pradesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND