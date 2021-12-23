Madhya Pradesh Passes Bill To Recover Damages From Protesters; 3rd State After UP, Haryana

In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that provides for recovery of losses from the people and organisations responsible for damaging public and private properties during protests. The Madhya Pradesh Damage to Public and Property Recovery Bill, 2021 was tabled in the House by State Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday. The bill was passed without discussion as the Opposition MPs staged a walkout in protest of other issues.

The law is aimed at those who damage properties by indulging in communal riots, during hartals (strikes), protests, and rallies, he said, adding that such offenders will face legal action. Speaking about the bill Mishra said the state government has decided to frame a stringent law to deal with those who indulge in damaging public and private properties during protests.

"For example, some incidents took place in Ujjain and in April in Indore wherein doctors who went to treat (coronavirus patients), stones were hurled at them," the Minister said. "Such people, who hurl stones and cause damages... they should also pay for the loss of property. They roam scot-free in society. Such people should have a fear of law," he added.

Madhya Pradesh third state to bring law against vandals

Before Madhya Pradesh, two other BJP-ruled states - Haryana and Uttar Pradesh - have brought similar laws to hold vandals accountable. In the aftermath of the anti-CAA riots last year, the UP government passed the 'Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020' for recovery of damage to public or private property during hartal, bandhs, riots, public commotion, and protest. Later, it set up two tribunals to settle claims.

Notably, the Allahabad High Court is hearing pleas challenging the law passed by the UP Assembly in 2020.

Image: PTI