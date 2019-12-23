MP Police File FIR Against BJP Lawmaker & Son For Forging Papers To Get OBC Certificate

The Madhya Pradesh police have filed an FIR against Guna BJP lawmaker Krishnapal Yadav, and his son Sarthak Yadav for allegedly submitting forged documents to obtain the Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate.

As per the FIR, the income documents that were used by the father-son duo to obtain OBC certificates were allegedly discovered to be forged. The FIR against the duo was registered on Sunday based on a report filed after investigating the documents submitted by Krishnapal and his son Sarthak.

Mainly, a family that hails from the OBC category is considered to be in the non-creamy category if their total income is less than Rs. 8 lakh per annum.

READ | Amit Shah slams Cong, says, it 'has done nothing for OBC community'

A further investigation into the matter revealed that the income documents submitted by the BJP lawmaker and his son for obtaining OBC certificates mentioned a less figure than their actual income.

Earlier in December, Krishnapal and his son Sarthak's documents for getting an OBC certificate were rejected by the Ashok Nagar district administration, after which a probe was ordered to inspect their documents.

The FIR against the father-son duo was registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 181 (false affirmation to public servant authorized to administer an oath), 182 (false information with the intent to cause public servant to use lawful power to the injury of another) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA's caste certificate found to be valid

Cong MLA's Caste Certificate Found To Be Valid

Earlier on December 21, a Madhya Pradesh government committee formed to look into complaints about caste documents has found Congress MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji's certificate valid. Jajji is a Congress party legislator from Ashoknagar Assembly seat. The Assembly seat is reserved for those hailing from Scheduled Caste communities.

In its order on December 18, the committee informed that Jajji's certificate, as per which he hailed from the Nat community, was valid and proper. According to the officials, the order has been sent to the district collector.

READ | Madhya Pradesh government continues action against land mafias, vacates unauthorized lands

READ | Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh join five-strong list of anti-CAB states

(With agency inputs)