Madhya Pradesh Police Perform DNA Test On Labrador To Settle Ownership Dispute

In a rare occurrence of a dispute over pets, police in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district subjected a Labrador to a DNA test after two people claimed ownership and the dog signalled recognition at both of them. A similar dispute between two people in Madhya Pradesh over ownership of a Labrador dog that went missing in November last year was also resolved post DNA testing, police said on Friday.

After Labrador Coco went missing, local journalist Shadab Khan came forward stating that it was his pet, while a person named Kartik Shivhare also claimed to be the owner, said Hoshangabad police station in-charge Anoop Singh Nain. In order to resolve the issue, Hemant Shrivastava the then police station in-charge convinced Khan and Shivhare that the dog is subjected to a DNA test. Shadab Khan asked for the DNA test in order to get this matter solved and also paid Rs. 30,000 for the test.

After the DNA test report, the dog has been reportedly handed over to Shadab Khan on Friday.

DNS test conducted in Hyderabad

On Friday, SP. Shadab said after the DNA test report, the dog has been handed over to Shadab Khan and he was happy to get his pet back after seven months.

In December 2020, the samples for the DNA test were sent and the test was conducted in Hyderabad, Telangana. The reports arrived on Thursday (March 18) and proved that the dog belongs to the Shadab Khan. The police handed over Coco to Shadab Khan.

Since the dog was friendly to both claimants, a DNA test was decided upon by both of them, the official said.