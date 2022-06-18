Madhya Pradesh Records 65 COVID-19 Cases, One Death

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,474 on Saturday with the detection of 65 new cases, a health department official said.

The death toll reached 10,740 with the death of one person in Jabalpur. The positivity rate (cases found per 100 samples) in the state stood at 0.93 per cent. The recovery count increased by 70 to touch 10,32,319, leaving the state with 415 active cases.

As many as 6,977 samples were examined during the day, taking the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP so far to 2,94,23,577.

A total of 11,99,01,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 47,665 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures of MP: Total cases 10,43,474, New cases 65, Death toll 10,740, Recoveries 10,32,319, Active cases 415, Number of tests so far 2,94,23,577.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)