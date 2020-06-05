Madhya Pradesh: Salon Workers Wear PPE Suits While Giving Haircuts Amid COVID-19 Spread

As India moves towards slowly reopening the country after more than two months of strict nationwide lockdown, salons in Madhya Pradesh are taking to personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to resume operations. According to media reports, salons in the state have been instructed to reopen with precautionary measures in place, including the use of PPE kits for staff members. The new measures are part of the SOPs (standard operating procedures) created by district officials, which varies from state to state.

Madhya Pradesh: Salons reopen in Bhopal following relaxations in lockdown. Workers of a salon wear PPE kits while giving haircuts to customers amid #COVID19 pandemic. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/LfMI991hzF — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the reopening of several businesses, including malls, salons, hotels, restaurants, and religious places as part of the Unlock 1 as the government is calling it. Cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasium have not been allowed to open yet as they are deemed as high transmission risk places. Schools, colleges and coaching institutions have been instructed to open from July onwards after consultations with state and Union Territories governments.

COVID-19 in India

India is now the seventh most affected country by the pandemic with over 2,27,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,300 deaths, according to the figures by Johns Hopkins University. The mortality rate in the country is relatively low compared to some of the well-off nations. The infection rate in India is, however, not slowing down as the country has been recording more than 5,000 daily cases for the past week or so.

