Two Groups Clash Over Issue Of Goat Grazing In Madhya Pradesh; One Man Dead & 19 Arrested

In a shocking incident, two groups in Khandwa's Hapla village in Madhya Pradesh engaged in violence on Monday resulting in the death of one person. The reason for the emanating clash between the two groups is said to be an issue of goat grazing. An FIR has been registered in this regard under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

READ | 'Nisarga' To Have "negotiable" Wind Speed But Will Evacuate People As Precaution: NDRF DG

READ | Cyclone Nisarga: Amit Shah Chairs Meeting With NDMA Officials To Review Preparedness

"We have arrested 19 people while the rest will be arrested soon. Police Station In-charge sent to district lines for negligence, he is being probed," said Khandwa Superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Singh.

"FIR registered under IPC Sec 307 (Attempt to murder), 302 (Murder), 147 (Rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) & 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object); sec of SC/ST Act also included," SP added.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Cabinet Approves Increase In MSP Of 14 Kharif Crops, Loan Repayment Deadline Extended

READ | Smriti Irani Hits Out At Congress Over Missing Posters In Amethi; Questions Sonia Gandhi