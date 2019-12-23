Madras HC Nod To DMK's Anti-CAA Rally In Chennai On Dec 23; Stalin Welcomes Decision

On Sunday, the Madras High Court in a late-night hearing gave permission to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to hold an anti-CAA rally in Chennai on Monday. DMK president MK Stalin addressed this decision by the Supreme Court to allow the party to hold a rally calling it a 'victory'. The DMK's rally has the support of its allies including Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and other parties.

"Ruling party tried to stop the DMK led rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), scheduled for tomorrow. However, the court has given us permission. It is a huge victory for us. We will take out our rally abiding by the law," said Stalin.

City resident moves to court against DMK

This order by the High Court came after Eazhilarasu, a resident of Avadi, filed a plea asking the court to restrain the DMK and its allies to hold the rally on grounds that violence was reported in such rallies in Assam and Uttar Pradesh. He wanted the court to take note of the fact that such anti-CAA rallies organized by various organizations as well student organizations in several other states were already creating law and order problems with people resorting to violence. The special sitting of the court was headed by Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha.

Kamal Hassan's MNM extends support to DMK rally

Tollywood actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Saturday, December 21, has extended support towards Dravida Munnetra Kazagham's (DMK) Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally that is scheduled on Monday, December 23 in Chennai. As per reports, the MNM general secretaries Arunachalam and Souri Rajan visited the DMK headquarters on Saturday to announce the party's support. However, it was not disclosed whether the MNM will be participating in the rally.

