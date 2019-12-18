DMK, Allies To Hold Mass Anti-CAA Agitation In Chennai On Dec 23

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance partners in Tamil Nadu will be holding a joint rally in Chennai on December 23 to demand the revocation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). DMK party chief MK Stalin told reporters that the alliance is strongly opposed to bill that grants citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh but leaves out Sri Lankan Tamils. The alliance held a meeting in Chennai on Wednesday to discuss the strategy of their agitation.

The meeting was chaired by MK Stalin and was attended by 11 DMK allies including Congress, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) among others. MK Stalin later addressed the media and appealed to common people and students to join the rally.

DMK up in arms against CAA

DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday staged a protest against the Act and raised slogans against the Centre and the ruling AIADMK government in the state. DMK's Kanimozhi also protested against the Act in Chennai. Kanimozhi spoke against the CAA and the action taken by cops against protesting students. Talking about how this country beats up students, she said, "this is a country that beats up students like animals and saves cows".

